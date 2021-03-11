Purru Chibber on playing Sanjay Dutt's character in teleplay Vaastav

Mahesh Manjrekar’s cult film Vaastav: The Reality created a lot of waves for its gritty theme and the raw performance of Sanjay Dutt when it was released in 1999.

Zee Theatre revisits the film with a dramatic adaptation where Purru Chibber plays the conflicted protagonist. The actor could not believe his luck when he was offered the role originally played by Sanjay Dutt and worked really hard on his body language and diction to do justice to his character.

He says, “For any actor, it is a dream come true to depict the conflicted character played by Sanjay Dutt, especially because so many of us grew up watching that film multiple times. I also felt very fortunate to get this role because the play itself was packed with formidable actors from the Marathi theatre and it was an honour to work with them.”

The teleplay is set in the 1980s and highlights the struggles of a lower-middle class family in a Mumbai chawl. As the Sawants deal with countless financial adversities, they are also faced by many moral dilemmas that threaten to tear them apart. The unthinkable happens when one of the sons resorts to a life of crime in the underworld.