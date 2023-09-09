A father’s dilemma: Rajeev Kumar, who plays the role of Mahipal in Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai, talks to us about his role and shooting experience…

What do you think of the title Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai?

The title, Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai, serves as a metaphor, signifying that we, as common people, always dream. Through dreams, we try to navigate the truth of our desires. We endeavour to touch extraordinary things, aspiring to embrace the reality within those dreams. Just as I dreamt of becoming an actor.

Have you ever been fascinated with the moon and space in your childhood?

When I was young, the first planetarium in Delhi was established. Visiting it was an amazing experience. Learning about the universe, galaxies, and the vast expanse of space makes you feel insignificantly small. This realisation helps us not to take ourselves too seriously because we hold little significance in this vast universe.

What are your role/character details?

My character name is Mahipal, who is the lead character’s father. He lives in a small village and wants his daughter to get educated and move forward in life. His mother pressurises him to halt his daughter’s education, and get her married off.

How much do you relate to your character?

I was able to relate to this character completely, as it encompasses the responsibilities and experiences of being a father of a daughter. From the child’s education and behaviour at home to their dreams, it mirrors many aspects of real life. Seeing these aspects in the story resonated with my personal experiences.

How’s it working with Kumeria Productions?

Working with Kumeria Productions felt like being part of a family. The entire team was well-managed, and the two months passed swiftly. The bonding within the team, including the director, cameraman, actors, and the actors from Punjab, was fantastic.

The show has a progressive take on aspirations and ambitions. What is your ambition in life?

My focus is on pursuing my acting ambitions. Coming to Mumbai and becoming an actor was my aspiration, and I am fulfilling it. However, the desire to progress further never wanes, regardless of where you are.

Any interesting incidents from the set? Please share.

Interesting incidents occurred during the shoot. The rain surprised us, and we enjoyed snacks during breaks. Celebrations and parties peppered the shoot.

The show is coming on DD National. While growing up which show you were hooked on to on DD?

My childhood is associated with DD. In our neighborhood, a few houses had TV sets. During my childhood, shows like Buniyaad, Mahabharat, Ramayan, and even Priya Tendulkar’s Rajni were very popular. Buniyaad was especially dear to us.

DD National is going for a revamp. Share your thoughts please.

A revamp for shows would be beneficial. After a long time, I watched DD on my set-top box, and it’s now completely digitised. I told my wife that I’ve never seen it so clear before. DD reaches every corner of India. This extensive reach indicates its enormous potential. If DD produces good and inspirational shows that promote social bonding, nothing could be better.