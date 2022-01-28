Kapil Sharma welcomes the famed Sharks on his show

Sony TV’s two popular shows will be coming together for one grand evening! Sharks of the business reality show Shark Tank India will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. Kapil will be welcoming Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh, the coveted Sharks on his show.

While the show will be worth the watch with Kapil Sharma’s quirky questions and the sharks’ brilliant retorts, adding more panache and fun to the grand evening will be the cast of the show—Kiku Sharda, Rochelle Rao and Chandan Prabhakar.

Not just that, Ashneer Grover, founder of Bharat Pe, will turn the show into The Ashneer Grover Show with his hilarious answers. On the other side, Lenskart’s founder Peyush Bansal will be put on the spot when he is asked why he made superstar actress Katrina Kaif his company’s ambassador and Ashneer Grover’s answer to that is sure to make audience laugh. Further, Kiku Sharda will turn the Sharks into Disco Deewane.