A glimpse of Anupriya's journey

Anupriya Goenka recently had an engaging conversation with Mihir Joshi on The MJ Show. The interview delved into Goenka’s career and personal life, providing insights into her journey as an actress.

Goenka, who has starred in a number of successful Bollywood films, including Padmaavat, War and Tiger Zinda Hai, revealed how working with Pradeep Sarkar has changed her life.