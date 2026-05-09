A glimpse of Shera

The trailer of the Punjabi action-drama Shera was unveiled in a grand, star-studded event held at Radisson Red Chandigarh Mohali, drawing the presence of the film’s cast, crew and media.

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Headlined by Parmish Verma and Sonal Chauhan, the film promises a compelling mix of high-octane action, romance, and drama. Directed by Savio Sandhu, Shera is being positioned as one of the biggest Punjabi releases of the year.

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Backed by JBCO Films, the movie is an action-thriller layered with strong emotional and musical elements. Parmish will be seen in a distinctly different and more challenging role, marking a notable shift from his previous performances.

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The film also marks the Punjabi cinema debut of Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan. Calling the film a “visual treat” for audiences, she thanked the media for their continued support, especially in today’s challenging and often controversial environment.

The launch event was attended by prominent cast members, including Yograj Singh, Mahabir Bhullar, Daksshajit Singh, Pardeep Cheema and Hashneen Chauhan.

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Shera is slated to hit theatres on May 15.