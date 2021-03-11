A great tribute

The recently launched show Naam Reh Jaayega is winning hearts as top singers from the music fraternity appear on it every week and pay rich tributes to Lata Mangeshkar. Alka Yagnik is also a part of the show and shared an interesting story about the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. Alka Yagnik said, “Madhubala ji was the first actress who made a contract which stated that only Lata Mangeshkar will sing her songs in films. Everyone wanted only Lata ji to sing their songs, that’s why there was always a date crunch for her, and people used to go to any extent to convince her to sing songs in their films.”