A great tribute

The recently launched show Naam Reh Jaayega is winning hearts as top singers from the music fraternity appear on it every week and pay rich tributes to Lata Mangeshkar. Alka Yagnik is also a part of the show and shared an interesting story about the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. Alka Yagnik said, “Madhubala ji was the first actress who made a contract which stated that only Lata Mangeshkar will sing her songs in films. Everyone wanted only Lata ji to sing their songs, that’s why there was always a date crunch for her, and people used to go to any extent to convince her to sing songs in their films.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
The accident occurred at Hervey Range, 50 kilometres from To...
‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death
Symonds died in a car crash just outside of Townsville in hi...
Delhi Police team in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister’s son in rape case
A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur has alleged that Minister’s ...
Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested
The incident occurred at a grocery store in a Black neighbor...
Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day amid tight security
The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath t...