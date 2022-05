Ayushmann Khurrana and rapper Badshah will grace the stage of Colors’ Dance Deewane Juniors this weekend. While Ayushmann will charm the audience with his soulful voice, Badshah will entertain the judges, Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji, as well as the contestants with his new song Voodoo. In the presence of the two special guests, contestants Riddhi Sardarni and Falak Saifi will surprise Badshah by dressing up like him. They will also be seen singing his hit song Kar Gayi Chull.