A hard task

Abhay Deol will once again surprise the audience with his unique onscreen portrayal in the forthcoming drama Trial By Fire. It is based on the real-life incidents that followed the Uphaar fire tragedy in 1997. He plays the role of Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, a grief-stricken parent who loses two of his children in the incident. The real-life Shekhar co-authored the book Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy along with his wife Neelam.

Meanwhile, Abhay Deol posted a picture of his look from the film on Instagram. He wrote, “Possibly the hardest role I’ve ever had to portray. A fire that left a trail of tragedies in its wake that Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy had to deal with over the two plus decades. It also stars Rajshri Deshpande, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ashish Vidhyarthi, among others. The film is slated to release on Netflix on January 13. — TMS