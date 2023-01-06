A hard task

Abhay Deol will once again surprise the audience with his unique onscreen portrayal in the forthcoming drama Trial By Fire. It is based on the real-life incidents that followed the Uphaar fire tragedy in 1997. He plays the role of Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, a grief-stricken parent who loses two of his children in the incident. The real-life Shekhar co-authored the book Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy along with his wife Neelam.
Meanwhile, Abhay Deol posted a picture of his look from the film on Instagram. He wrote, “Possibly the hardest role I’ve ever had to portray. A fire that left a trail of tragedies in its wake that Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy had to deal with over the two plus decades. It also stars Rajshri Deshpande, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ashish Vidhyarthi, among others. The film is slated to release on Netflix on January 13. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...