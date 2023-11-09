A heartfelt duet

After the releasing his EP Fungeet, Abhijeet Srivastava releases another upbeat track with IndieA Records, Buri Nazar, in collaboration Aanchal Tyag. This peppy new song is about protecting and cherishing someone you love.

Buri Nazar with its lyrics express the desire to shield a loved one from negativity and prying eyes, and the catchy refrain, “Tumko buri si har nazar se bacha lu, Akhiyo me tumko lu chupa,” beautifully encapsulates the essence of this a cute love story.

As the narrative unfolds, the artiste is on a mission to save their precious pet from the malevolent influence of Buri Nazar, a superstitious concept that signifies the evil eye or negative energy. The video takes the audience on a visually stunning and emotionally resonant journey, filled with symbolism and metaphors, portraying the lengths people are willing to go to protect the ones they hold dear.

Aanchal Tyagi’s soothing and melodious vocals combined with Abhijeet Srivastava’s innovative production create a musical synergy that is bound to leave a lasting impression.

Taking on the release of Buri Nazar Abhijeet said, “We believe that Buri Nazar has a unique charm that sets it apart from the rest. The concept of the song is pretty intriguing as we all can relate to it.”

“Music has the ability to evoke deep emotions and connect people through shared experiences,” said Aanchal.