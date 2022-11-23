Actor Adil Hussain on Tuesday said the film The Storyteller is a humble tribute to Satyajit Ray, the doyen of Indian cinema. The cast and crew of the The Storyteller was addressing a ‘Table Talk’ at the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa. Adil, who plays a pivotal role, said the film is based on the story of the legendary filmmaker.
Adil opined that an actor should travel from his ‘smaller-self’ to the ‘larger self’, so that he can engross himself in the story and character. “To create empathy for a character is one of the biggest qualities of an actor,” he said. — IANS
