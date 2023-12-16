A leaf from reality: Here are documentaries that should be on your watch-list

Are you in the mood to watch a motivational real-life tale, a true crime spectacle or a pulse-pounding thriller? With classics like The Princess, Screened Out and The Romantics, alongside newer releases such as Veerappan, here are documentaries worth your time.

Criminal mastermind

Veerappan (ZEE5)

Explore the riveting narrative of Veerappan on ZEE5, a documentary that meticulously unveils the life of the notorious sandalwood smuggler through a compelling combination of real footage and interviews. The film illuminates the relentless cat-and-mouse pursuit between law enforcement agencies and this criminal mastermind. This one is definitely a must watch for all crime documentary enthusiasts, providing a gripping insight into the intense dynamics that defined his notorious existence.

Regal affair

The Princess (ZEE5)

The Princess on ZEE5 weaves together bold and immersive storytelling to shed light on the various facets of Princess Diana’s life and her tragic demise. By turning the camera back on society, the film offers a thought-provoking examination of the societal dynamics during her time, showcasing the impact Diana had and continues to have on public attitudes toward the monarchy.

Deep impact

Screened Out (ZEE5)

This documentary delves into the pervasive impact of screen addiction, particularly among younger generations. Against the backdrop of advancing technology, the film offers insight into the life-altering consequences of screen addiction, unravelling its broader implications on daily life. With a keen focus on the evolving relationship between individuals and screens, Screened Out is a tale of the effect of this modern-day phenomenon.

Intense exploration

Murder in a Courtroom: Indian Predator (Netflix)

This documentary on Netflix is tailor-made for true crime enthusiasts. The compelling film centres on a shocking courtroom murder, laying bare the dark underbelly of the legal system. It’s time to immerse yourself in the intricacies of deception, corruption and betrayal, as the truth unfolds in this gripping tale of justice gone awry. Murder in a Courtroom promises an intense exploration of the unsettling realities, making it a must-watch.

Rich legacy

The Romantics (Netflix)

For Bollywood enthusiasts, The Romantics is a compelling documentary directed by Smriti Mundhra. The film traces the journey of Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra, highlighting an influential legacy within Hindi cinema.