A life well lived: Oscar-winning star Louise Fletcher passes away at 88

Oscar-winner Louise Fletcher passed away at the age of 88 at her home in France. Fletcher, who won the best actress Oscar for her unforgettable performance as Nurse Ratched in Milos Forman’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, passed away at her place on Friday.

Fletcher was born on July 22, 1934, in Birmingham, Alabama, to deaf parents; one of Oscar’s most memorable moments was when she accepted her Academy Award using sign language. Fletcher became just the third woman to receive an Oscar, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe for the same performance.

Stars mourned her demise. Actor Roger Clark tweeted, “Louise Fletcher’s Nurse Ratched is one of the best villains of cinema. RIP.” Robin Strasser posted, “#LouiseFletcher a role model of intense simplicity and Grace! A life well lived-her artistry forever enshrined by her body of work...”