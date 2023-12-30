A look at ancient wonders

History TV18’s award-winning docuseries, India: Marvels & Mysteries returns with a brand new season, with noted Indophile and acclaimed author William Dalrymple. The quest to uncover forgotten facts, revisit centuries-old stories lost to time, begins anew. The show explores historical sites, revisits cold trails and shines light on unanswered questions about India’s incredible past and her many wonders, like never before. It also offers new perspectives on mighty empires, characters from Indian history, our ancestors, and their knowledge of complex phenomena. The series comprises half-hour thematic episodes, each with multiple stories that traverse the length and breadth of India, spanning millennia. India: Marvels & Mysteries with William Dalrymple starts on the January 4, 2024, with new episodes every Thursday and Friday at 9 pm,

William Dalrymple says, “History provides a roadmap by which we can understand where we stand in the present and how we got here. Without it we are lost. It was a huge pleasure to work with HistoryTV18 on this beautifully shot series and I can’t wait to hear people’s reactions to some of the forgotten treasures we’ve dug up.”

The seven-part documentary series promises viewers an unparalleled experience. Merging re-enactments, authentic storytelling, an exploration of legends and popular narratives, along with an examination of known facts, the show breathes new life into historic places as never before.