Eight-part series Colosseum will take the viewers to ancient Rome

The Colosseum is an enduring emblem of Roman history, which came to symbolise the might of the empire. Set against the backdrop of this iconic landmark, History TV18 has plans to take viewers to a bygone era with the launch of show, Colosseum. It will air every Saturday-Sunday at 10:15 pm.

The series will take you through the transformation of the arena, holding a mirror to the changing socio-political currents and demonstrating the rise and fall of Imperial Rome.

Spanning several centuries, this eight-part series unfolds chronologically, from the architectural challenges of building the amphitheatre and its grand opening games, to its eventual decline.