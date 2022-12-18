Eight-part series Colosseum will take the viewers to ancient Rome

The Colosseum is an enduring emblem of Roman history, which came to symbolise the might of the empire. Set against the backdrop of this iconic landmark, History TV18 has plans to take viewers to a bygone era with the launch of show, Colosseum. It will air every Saturday-Sunday at 10:15 pm.
The series will take you through the transformation of the arena, holding a mirror to the changing socio-political currents and demonstrating the rise and fall of Imperial Rome.
Spanning several centuries, this eight-part series unfolds chronologically, from the architectural challenges of building the amphitheatre and its grand opening games, to its eventual decline.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...