A look at OMG 2 video

ANI

Finally, the wait is over as Akshay Kumar is all set to unveil the teaser of his upcoming comedy-drama film OMG 2.

Akshay took to Instagram and treated fans with an intriguing video of his character along with a teaser announcement. In the video, Akshay is seen walking through a crowd of people chanting Har Har Mahadev, ash smeared on his forehead, blue paint and bead necklace around his neck, and long dreadlocks reaching his knees.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “#OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theaters on August 11.” Directed by Amit Rai, Oh My God 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from Akshay, the movie also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.