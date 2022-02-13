Shefali Jariwala reveals her Valentine's Day plan

What’s the best part of your married life?

Parag and I have been together for a decade, through good as well as tough times. Over the years there has been a shift, from spending hours together, deciding what dress to wear on a date, to ditching date nights completely and still being happy. From intense passionate early honeymooner’s love, it now has become a more mature compassionate love story.

In what way do you think you and Parag match perfectly?

We don’t match at all! Anyone who knows us will tell you that we are like chalk and cheese. Completely different personalities. The only one thing that we have in common is sincerity. We are very sincere in relationship and at work.

Both of you are actors. How do you help each other in your profession?

Parag is way senior to me in the profession. More than I, it’s he who helps me prepare for my roles. He has a theatre background, so he teaches me a lot of exercises that help me understand the nuances of acting. I teach him how to dance. Parag has two left feet when it comes to dancing. But he is a hardworking person and always ready to learn.

What are your plans for this Valentine’s Day?

We believe love has to be cherished every day. However, we do celebrate V-Day as it’s just another reason to celebrate our love.This year, we are not together. I’m in Mumbai and Parag is shooting in Hyderabad. But thanks to technology, we will celebrate later in the evening over a video call.

How memorable was the France trip for you two?

I love to travel. It feeds my soul and Parag is happy when I’m happy. So, we travel a lot. And every trip we take is special. But the France trip was our honeymoon, and it will always be very close to our heart.

What’s next on the work front?

There’s a lot – web series, TV and films. Ratri Ke Yatri 2 on Hungama Play, Class of 2021season finale on ALTBalaji and then there are two music videos and one short film.

How will you sum up your journey as an artiste?

It’s been nothing short of a fairy tale for me. A simple Gujarati girl from a middle-class family one day and becoming an overnight sensation after Kaanta Laga.

You have been maintaining a stunning figure. Give us some tips?

It’s discipline. Past 15 years of regular exercise, healthy lifestyle and self-love. It’s not something you can achieve overnight. To look good and feel good, it’s a long process.

How do you unwind?

A good home-cooked meal and family time. This really helps me unwind.