A new challenge on Chef vs Fridge Season 3

Zee Café’s Chef Vs Fridge leaves the viewers’ craving for more. Every week the contestants have to face a challenge. This week, Chef Ajay Chopra was in a mood for something simple but with a twist.
The celebrity chef asked the contestants to prepare a paneer mould with their own masala flavour! The contestants had to make the dish, garnish it with flavours and present it to the judges. The judges took the final call based on three parameters — taste, texture and innovation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary
Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'
Satish Kaushik's death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor'
Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...
30 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana's Bahadurgarh
All the injured, said to be from Delhi, were returning from ...