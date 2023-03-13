A new challenge on Chef vs Fridge Season 3

Zee Café’s Chef Vs Fridge leaves the viewers’ craving for more. Every week the contestants have to face a challenge. This week, Chef Ajay Chopra was in a mood for something simple but with a twist.

The celebrity chef asked the contestants to prepare a paneer mould with their own masala flavour! The contestants had to make the dish, garnish it with flavours and present it to the judges. The judges took the final call based on three parameters — taste, texture and innovation.