A new start and some fresh stories to look forward to! Here's the list of new TV shows...

Life through Jane’s eye

Drop Dead Diva—Zee Café

Created by Josh Berman and starring Brooke Elliott, Margaret Cho and Kate Levering, the show focuses on the life of Deb, a vapid aspiring model whose sudden demise results in her being reincarnated as Jane, a plus-size lawyer with astonishing intelligence. As Deb sees life through Jane’s eyes, she realises that it doesn’t matter how big you are, but how you accept it and know you are beautiful no matter what people say. Watch the drama of Deb’s life starting January 4 on weekdays at 8pm.

An unusual love story

Dhruv Tara – Sony SAB

Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare features Tara (Riya Sharma) a 17th century princess who meets Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan), who lives in the present day. Their fates entangle in an unlikely bond and gives roots to the most unusual love story. Belonging to different worlds set apart by 400 years in their realities, will Dhruv and Tara’s love stand the test of time?

Meet these soul-sisters

Maitree – Zee TV

Set in Prayagraj, this upcoming TV show focuses on the dramatic journey of Maitree and her soul-sister Nandini. The two best friends have been inseparable since their childhood, so much so that their mothers also question them as to what will they do when either of them gets married? While they are sure that nothing can break their friendship and that they will remain best friends even after marriage, it seems that life has its own plan for them.

Food & scenic beauty

Postcards From Maharashtra – National Geographic

This seven-part series follows Sai Tamhankar as she takes culinary detours, explores and reconnects with her homeland. From scrumptious food offerings to historic places of worship, forts, and old monuments, the stories will also highlight destinations like the ancient caves of Elephanta, UNESCO heritage sites in Aurangabad to the divine temples of Pune and Nasik. Sai will also be seen exploring the lip-smacking food and shopping destinations across cities.

Emotion runs high

MasterChef India – Sony TV

Food is one emotion that has the power to bring millions of people closer every day. And it would be an understatement to say that the cook is the sorcerer who brings soul to the recipe. To find that special soulful dish and its creator, Sony TV is all set to hunt down the next name worthy of the title of India’s most loved cooking reality TV show, MasterChef India. The show was launched on January 2.

Twists of fate

Teri Meri Doriyaann – Star Plus

Releasing on January 4, this show is set in Ludhiana. Six characters get entangled with one another through twists of fate, leaving viewers with the question “kiski dor bandhegi kisse”. How will their lives get intertwined? Will they have to deal with unexpected challenges, in this discovery of love?

More fun, more characters

Baalveer – Sony SAB

Bringing back one of its most successful franchises, Sony SAB is all set to launch a new season of Baalveer in 2023, based on popular demand. Filled with more thrills, new characters, new exciting worlds, the upcoming season of Baalveer will be a grand one.

Following dreams

Shark Tank India 2 – Sony TV

This season promises the viewers fresh and new business terminologies, and a boost to aspiring entrepreneurs with opportunities to follow their dreams. It showcases a plethora of unique and never seen before ideas as well as gives a glimpse into the booming start-up ecosystem of India.