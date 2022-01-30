Iqbal Khan to join the cast of Nima Denzongpa

Nima’s inspiring journey of raising her daughters all by herself and dealing with life’s daily challenges in Colors’ Nima Denzongpa has strongly captured the attention of viewers across ages. In the ongoing storyline of this show, we have seen how Nima’s daughter Manya is about to get married into the same family that Nima works for. To add more twist to the show, there is going to be an entry of a new fascinating character named Virat. Actor Iqbal Khan will be seen stepping into the character and changing the dynamics of the plot.