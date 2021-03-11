Nimrit Ahluwalia quits Choti Sarrdaarni, says change is the only constant

Actress Nimrit Ahluwalia bids adieu to the popular television show Choti Sarrdaarni. Initially, she played the role of Meher and, later on, Seher in the show. Commenting on her journey, Nimrit says, “Needless to say, it was a wonderful journey. I still remember when I was offered the role of Meher for the show. When I was given a brief about the character, it was challenging for me to play a pregnant lady. I had an amazing time shooting here. I will miss my cast and crew, without whom the journey wouldn’t have been as amazing as it is.”

She further adds, “Life is full of goodbyes, but this one is really painful. Change is the only constant. The show has played a pivotal role in my career and I was too emotionally invested in the character. I am feeling a little empty from inside now but I believe everything happens for a reason. Lastly, I would like to thank my viewers for their unconditional support throughout my journey.”