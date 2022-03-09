Pragati Mehra talks about her holiday in Uttarakhand

Actress Pragati Mehra is back from a relaxing and rejuvenating holiday in Uttrakhand. Talking about the trip, she says, “I went for a peaceful retreat to a small village in Uttrakhand called Itharna. There is a Dirghayu Bhava ashram that I wanted to visit. It’s a jungle and wilderness literally. It was a work and pleasure trip combined into one.”

The actress was travelling with her mom. She adds, “My most amazing travel partner is my mom. I got my travel bug from her. We often travel together and love each other’s company.” Ask where she plans on going next and she says, “I am working on a show right now and not really planning anything. I take a break when I am not shooting, though my trip to the US to meet my brother is overdue.”