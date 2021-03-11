A peek into the twisted legacy of Hammer dynasty

House Of Hammer, the highly anticipated docu-series chronicling the accusations levelled against critically acclaimed actor Armie Hammer and the dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer dynasty, will be available to stream on September 3 on Discovery+. The documentary takes the viewers inside the Hammer family’s dark power plays. “The accusations of abuse brought against Armie Hammer are just the tip of the iceberg. With House Of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever,” said Jason Sarlanis, president of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming.