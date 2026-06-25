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Home / Lifestyle / A.R. Rahman receives Academy of Achievement Award in Washington

A.R. Rahman receives Academy of Achievement Award in Washington

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 03:42 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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A R Rahman
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Celebrated composer A.R. Rahman has been honoured with the Academy of Achievement Award at a ceremony in Washington, adding yet another landmark recognition to one of Indian music's most remarkable careers.

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Rahman, a two-time Academy Award winner whose score for Slumdog Millionaire also earned him two Grammys, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe, has long been a towering figure in global music. Legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson was among those present to mark the occasion, as indicated by Rahman in his own Instagram post. The composer said he was "deeply humbled" to receive the honour

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Known across the world as the Mozart of Madras, Rahman has spent three decades redefining the boundaries of Indian film music by weaving classical traditions with electronic textures and global soundscapes. His career spans over a hundred soundtracks and has earned him seven National Film Awards and the Padma Bhushan from the Government of India.

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The Academy of Achievement, based in Washington, honours individuals who have made extraordinary contributions across arts, science and public service. For Rahman, it is simply the latest chapter in a life devoted entirely to the power of music.

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