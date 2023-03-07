Nandita Das' Zwigato is about people, who generally remain invisible but support our life in countless ways

Mona

Covid changed life in unexpected ways. While many fortunate people remained cocooned in the safety of their homes, others lost jobs, took up tasks they never imagined would come their way to support their families.

We all have this sensitivity in us. This film too has a certain sensitivity that should stir something in the soul. — Nandita Das Zwigato is a film made with so much love. It’s a story of anyone, who wants to do well for their loved ones. — Kapil Sharma

Filmmaker Nandita Das, known for making sensitive, sensible cinema, wrote a story of those times. It is about people, who generally go invisible, but support our life in countless ways.

On Monday, Nandita came to Chandigarh, with the lead pair of her up and coming film, Zwigato —Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami— in tow.

“Our society has so many disparities – gender, class, caste, religion. In Covid times, it became more visible. We started realising our privileges, while we were safe at home. There were people far more vulnerable. While thinking of these issues, this story emerged,” opens up Nandita, who centres this film on the life of a food delivery rider. Her interviews with the riders led her to believe that this is one story that hasn’t been told yet.

Ask her about the casting, Nandita admits that she had others on mind but that didn’t mature. “While I had worked with Shahana in Firaaq and had her on mind, I saw Kapil presenting an award show and found him a natural fit for the character of Manas,” says Nandita, who interestingly hadn’t watched his show before.

The film explores four days in the life of this couple and their two children. “Life comes with its highs and lows, and these situations are bound to bring a smile to your face,” avers Nandita, who has directed Firaaq and Manto before.

A singer, comedian, Kapil Sharma is taking acting seriously too. Anything that he cannot do? “I can’t do embroidery so far,” he makes you laugh in his characteristic manner. In Manas he found a role he could relate to. “Manas is a common man. Had it been a heart surgeon I might have struggled, but this character is relatable and with a director like Nandita, an actor’s job is made easy.”

Shahana too found Pratima’s character close to her real self. “I am a very positive, optimistic kind of a person but so far the most of the roles that came my way were serious kinds. It was liberating to play someone who is like me in many ways!”

The team is excited about their visit to Punjab. “I am taking them to Amritsar next and cannot wait to make them eat our special delicacies,” he offers.

Kapil seems confident of his act in the film and comfortably shifts between Hindi and Punjabi. Ask him about his recent interview in English gaining traction and he goes, “I just said whatever I could. I just came back from Canada, so let them try to understand,” he laughs.

Always happy to be back in Punjab, he says that he is not all that up-beat all the time. “Like any other person, I too go through happy times and sad times. Recently, I went through a phase of depression, when I had to stay away from TV,” he shares.

But what keeps him going is his belief in the universe. “I truly believe that you can manifest all that you truly desire. I always wished to get such a role, to work with Nandita and a strong performer like Shahana. It has been a wish fulfilment and a happy journey.”

Kapil calls himself a workaholic and feels blessed to be a part of this project. “I hope to continue working in varied fields and keep in touch with my roots,” he says.

Zwigato hits the screens on March 17.