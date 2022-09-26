Global Citizen Festival is back with a bang

The Global Citizen Festival 2022 was held at Central Park in New York City on September 24. The event saw performances from Jonas Brothers, Usher, Metallica, SZA, Charlie Puth, Mariah Carey, Tems and more. Nick Jonas performed on stage and Priyanka Chopra hosted the event. The global star kept the energy bustling as she spoke to the crowd from the stage. The couple’s stylish look and chemistry made them the highlight of the day.

Priyanka Chopra (third from left) and Harnaaz Sandhu (extreme right)

Nick was dressed in a red jumpsuit, while Priyanka opted for a tie-dye pant suit with a white t-shirt that had the Global Citizen logo. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu also attended the star-studded festival and met her ‘biggest inspiration’ Priyanka Chopra. On Sunday, Harnaaz Sandhu shared a picture featuring her and Priyanka on Instagram. She captioned her post saying, “I couldn’t have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks, @priyankachopra for your kindness at @glblctzn…you killed it.”

Harnaaz wore a black top and flared denim jeans with a printed notch lapel jacket for the event.

