A roller-coaster ride for Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma feels the title of his show Swaran Ghar is apt because the narrative highlights the story of a happy family.
While the name suggests that people residing in the house have hearts of gold, what happens when things go wrong is what the story is about.
“I relate to my character partially. Jay is a very homely person, which I am too in real life. He wants to support his family and do whatever he can to make things right,” he says.
The show is high on emotion and drama. “This show is a roller-coaster ride of emotions. It starts with so much joy and then sudden death of the most loving character in the show changes everything. Such things happen in real life too. We never know what can happen next. The person we love can just leave us like that,” he says.
