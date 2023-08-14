A romantic track: Shah Rukh Khan unveils teaser of Jawan’s second song

ANI

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday unveiled the teaser of the second song Chaleya from his upcoming action thriller film Jawan.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared the teaser of the song and captioned it, “Love will find a way to your heart. Chaleya Teri Aur.

The song Chaleya is scheduled for release on August 14. It will be out in three languages. The teaser features SRK dancing on the romantic track on the streets while donning casual outfits.

Soon actor he shared the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

The Hindi version of the romantic track has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, and choreographed by Farah Khan. It has been written by Kumaar.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

#Instagram #Shah Rukh Khan