A royal affair: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to tie the knot in February 2023?

The year 2022 has been all about actor couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding speculations. Looks like the Shershaah couple has finally locked the date. Sid and Kiara are reportedly getting married between February 4 - 6, 2023 and the wedding venue is Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan.

Like Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Sidharth and Kiara too will be making their alliance a royal affair. As per the reports, the pre-wedding functions of mehendi, haldi and sangeet will be held on February 4 and February 5. The nuptials will take place on February 6.

Meanwhile, the couple is currently on a vacation together. Pictures of them partying with Karan Johar and Neetu Kapoor in Dubai are doing rounds on social media.