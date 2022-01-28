Vikrant Massey to host historical docu-series Kahani Navbharat Ki

On Republic Day, a documentary series, titled Kahani Navbharat Ki, was announced. Directed by Aparna Sanyaland and hosted by Vikrant Massey, the 10-part series chronicles defining stories of India’s 75 years that have shaped Modern India.

Complimenting the essence of the series, a theme song composed by Gaurav Chintamani and written by Dr Sagar is integrated in the show. The original soundtrack is a groovy rustic rap that draws inspiration from Indian history and culture.

Through hybrid forms of storytelling that employs several visual elements, including rare archival photos and footages acquired from multiple sources, each episode captures the emotion of the era, offering a vivid and clear picture to viewers.

Vikrant said, “The series aims to unearth forgotten historical incidents and present them to the viewers with utmost authenticity. My motivation as the host was to inspire, inform and intrigue the audiences about what’s gone into making India what it is today. I always wanted to be a part of project like this, and I am happy to have this opportunity to share our proud history and culture.”