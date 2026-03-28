A song & an ice-cream

Pop star and actor Selena Gomez has unveiled a new ice-cream product that subtly reflects her personal and creative journey with husband and music producer Benny Blanco. The 33-year-old says 'I Said I Love Blue First ice-cream bars are inspired by her 2025 album I Said I Love You First. The name of the dessert is a direct nod to Bluest Flame, one of the standout tracks from the album, which recently marked its first anniversary.

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