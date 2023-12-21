A spiritual odyssey

To bring Shrimad Ramayan on your television screens, Sony Entertainment Television has joined hands with Swastik Productions. Sujoy Reu breathes life into Maryada Purushottam Ram, Prachi Bansal graces the screen as Mata Sita, Nikitin Dheer essays the formidable role of Ravan, Nirbhay Wadhwa embodies the revered character of Lord Hanuman, Basant Bhatt plays the loyal Lakshman, Arav Chowdharry dons the role of King Dashrath and Shilpa Saklani plays Queen Kaikeyi in this ensemble cast.

The attention to detail in the costumes, set design, and visual effects will further enhance the viewing experience, transporting the audience to the enchanting world of Ayodhya and Lanka.

Premiering on January 1, the show will air from Monday to Friday.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .