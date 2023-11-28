A star is born

Racing ahead of all the contestants, we have Albert Kabo Lepcha as the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023.

A consistent performer throughout the season who was much loved by the judges and viewers of the show, Albert Kabo Lepcha was presented with the coveted trophy during the grand finale. On the other hand, finalists Nishtha Sharma and Ranita Banerjee were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Albert says, “This is a dream come true for me. Honestly, the competition was tough as all the contestants of the season were very talented, and I really feel grateful that I got to share the stage with them. My journey on the show has been a great learning experience and I would like to thank all my mentors and judges who have constantly supported me and helped me scale my potential as a singer. I even got the chance to record and release my own single. I am definitely taking a bundle of memories along with me.”