A sticky situation arises in Pushpa Impossible

In the upcoming episodes of Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible, Pushpa’s conflicts don’t seem to end as she tries to find her way out of a sticky situation. To add to the trouble, Bapodara pretends that he has been pushed down the stairs by Chirag. Unfortunately, Pannu, Bapodara’s daughter and Chirag’s wife, witnesses the fall and believes her father’s accusations. Will Bapodara succeed in creating a rift between Pannu and Chirag? How will Pushpa find her way out of this sticky situation?

Darshan Gurjar, who essays the role of Chirag, says, “Chirag is already going through a major emotional rollercoaster for being a key witness in his brother’s involvement in the tender scam. Now Bapodara has created another ruckus in the family by blaming Chirag for pushing him down the stairs. This has caused tension between Chirag and his wife Pannu. It’s not going to be an easy road ahead for Chirag and the entire family. I can’t wait to play the part.”