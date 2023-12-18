A sweet gesture: Taylor Swift curated a breakup playlist for Jessica Chastain

IANS

Jessica Chastain recalled how her friend and singer Taylor Swift went beyond the usual level of support for a friend coping with a breakup by sending the actress a ‘curated’ playlist to help her through the experience. Chastain recounted the story about her interaction with the pop superstar on Friday on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Chastain said the episode followed her first time meeting Swift in 2011 at the Met Gala in New York, where the two sat with each other at dinner and had a full night of talking and dancing.

During their chats, Chastain confided at one point that she had just been through a breakup.

“The next day, I received an email from iTunes that said Taylor Swift, Chastain. I just thought it was a Taylor Swift album. She had made me a breakup playlist that she sent me — isn’t that the sweetest thing? Here, I thought it was a Taylor Swift advertisement. And it was like, ‘Wait a minute.’ And she had curated all of these breakup songs to send me to help me get through my breakup.”