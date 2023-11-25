A tale to tell: Here are creative powerhouses who have elevated storytelling to an art

Entertainment trends are mercurial, but what stands the test of time is a good story. Today, more than ever before, good storytelling is gaining precedence over formulaic narratives. As content becomes more diverse, here are a few creative storytellers who have rewritten conventions to redefine entertainment.
Being different
Anurag Kashyap
This winner of France’s Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters), Anurag Kashyap began his career by writing television serials, often without credit. He then got a break as the co-writer of Ram Gopal Varma’s hit film Satya. His first film Paanch never saw the light of the day, but his next Black Friday announced that a new cinematic voice had arrived. Dev D cemented his reputation as a maverick filmmaker. Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2 further underlined his quirky vision. His latest film, Kennedy, a neo-noir thriller, won much acclaim at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
Destiny’s call
Vishal Bharadwaj
Vishal Bharadwaj would have been a cricketer, but a thumb injury and a family tragedy put an end to his sporting career. It was his passion for music that eventually took him towards cinema. He made a mark as a composer in Gulzar’s masterpiece Maachis and ventured into filmmaking with children’s film Makdee, crime thriller Kaminey, and the acclaimed trilogy based on Shakespeare’s classic plays (Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider). With eight National Film Awards and a Filmfare Award, he is known for his ability to create complex, yet relatable characters.
Keen eye
Meghna Gulzar
The teaser of Sam Bahadur, a biographical war drama based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, has created a buzz. Indeed, Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker with a distinct ability to bring unheard stories to life. Her first two films, Filhaal and Just Married, did not however do well, even though they tackled unusual subjects like surrogacy and incompatibility. The gifted daughter of Gulzar and Rakhee then proved her mettle with Talvar’, a gut-wrenching investigative thriller, and followed its success with Raazi.
Story wise
Zoya Akhtar
Zoya Akhtar is currently making news for the impending release of the nostalgia-evoking The Archies, a live-action musical comedy set in the 1960s. What defines her trajectory is her ability to tell fresh stories in a commercial format. Be it the introspective gaze of her debut film Luck By Chance, the themes of self-discovery and complex human relationships in hits like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do or the gritty portrayal of Mumbai’s underground hip-hop scene in Gully Boy (India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars), she has always told stories that she believes in.
