DDLJ to release in theatres today

Aditya Chopra-directed Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is the longest running movie in the history of Indian cinema. Now, DDLJ will see a wider release across India starting today.
Rohan Malhotra of Yash Raj Films says, “We are constantly requested by the audience and fans throughout the year for a wider showcasing of the film so that they can again and again watch this milestone-setting film with their friends and family in theatres. This year, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, we are making their wish come true. DDLJ will be screened across India, starting February 10, for a period of one week only.” DDLJ will be released in 31 cities across India.
