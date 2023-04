Actors Revathy, Shantanu Maheshwari, Sikandar Kher and Tillotama Shome, among many others, will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming romantic fantasy thriller, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.

It stars Shantanu Maheshwari as Dr Roy, the cute, faint-hearted dentist and Tanya Maniktala as Rumi, the rebellious vampire.