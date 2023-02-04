A worthy tribute

An icon of Hindi cinema, Rishi Kapoor will be featured in The Romantics, a Netflix docu-series celebrating legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, YRF’s legacy and its impact on Indian pop culture over the last 50 years. The inimitable Rishi had closely collaborated with Yash Chopra and then Aditya Chopra in cult hits like Kabhi Kabhie and Chandni, among others.

In The Romantics, Rishi Kapoor will also be seen speaking about his deep relationship with Yash Chopra and what made them a hit director-actor duo in Hindi cinema. This four-part docu-series will also feature 35 Bollywood personalities, including mega-stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, to name a few, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence.