Aadesh Chaudhary has witnessed the entertainment industry's evolution from the era of television dominance to today's digital-first landscape. After facing 33 audition rejections before earning recognition with Sasural Simar Ka and Laagi Tujhse Lagan, the actor understands the realities of survival in a highly competitive industry. In this candid conversation, he speaks about why talent alone is no longer enough, how actors can stand out in an overcrowded market, the importance of having a career beyond acting, and his growing passion for nutrition, mental health, and wellness.

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The entertainment industry has changed dramatically over the last decade. How do you see the opportunities available to actors today? Advertisement

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Options have multiplied so much. Earlier it was just TV and films. Today you can build an audience through Instagram reels, music videos, OTT platforms, short films, and even vertical shows. But with more doors open, more people are walking in, so the competition is definitely huge.

With so much competition, what separates actors who keep getting work from those who struggle? Advertisement

The actors who are working consistently are the ones who treat this as a 24/7 craft. They keep auditioning, create their own content, upskill themselves, and stay visible. Talent alone isn't enough now. You need patience, discipline, and the ability to adapt across different formats.

So where do you think the real challenge lies for aspiring actors?

The middle ground is the most crowded. Everyone is competing for the same two or three projects. That's why it feels like there's less work if you're waiting for only one type of role. If you're open to different opportunities and keep improving yourself, work does come.

Do you think being physically fit is enough to make it as an actor?

Fitness is a huge part of an actor's life today because you have to look the part on screen. The gym builds discipline and helps you stay in shape. But being camera-ready and actor-ready are two different things. Acting requires training, handling rejection, and consistency. My advice is to use the same discipline you have in the gym for your craft as well.

Do you believe actors should have a second career alongside acting?

Yes, absolutely. Acting is unpredictable. You might be shooting continuously for three months and then suddenly have no work for a while. Having another career gives you financial and mental stability, which actually makes you a better actor because you're not working out of desperation.

Have you personally built a life beyond acting?

Yes, I have. Apart from acting, I'm a certified nutritionist and I also have my own supplement brand. I'm also pursuing a diploma in Clinical Psychology because understanding the human mind helps me both personally and professionally as an actor.

Looking ahead, what are your future plans beyond acting?

I'd love to expand further in the wellness space through workshops or content focused on nutrition and mental health, especially for actors and young people. I believe celebrities have a responsibility to talk about meaningful and practical issues, not just glamour.