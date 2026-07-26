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Home / Lifestyle / Aadesh Chaudhary pays tribute to India’s bravehearts on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Aadesh Chaudhary pays tribute to India’s bravehearts on Kargil Vijay Diwas

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:34 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Aadesh Chaudhary
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Twenty-seven years after India's victory in the Kargil War, the stories of extraordinary courage, sacrifice and patriotism continue to inspire generations. Kargil Vijay Diwas is not just a commemoration of a historic military triumph, but a reminder of the price paid by soldiers and their families to safeguard the nation's freedom.

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As the country pays tribute to its heroes, actor Aadesh Chaudhary reflects on the enduring legacy of the brave hearts who put the nation above themselves and why their sacrifices must never be forgotten. “Kargil Vijay Diwas is much more than a date on the calendar. It is an emotional reminder of the countless brave hearts who chose the nation over their own lives, ensuring that we could live in peace and freedom. Every time I think about the Kargil War, I am filled with deep respect and gratitude for the courage, determination and selfless spirit of our soldiers, who fought under unimaginable circumstances without ever giving up. Behind every soldier is a family that carries the weight of their sacrifice with immense strength, and they deserve our deepest respect as well. The least we can do is remember their stories, honour their legacy, and pass on their values of courage, unity and love for the country to the next generation. On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I bow my head in gratitude to every hero who protected our tricolour and made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.”

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