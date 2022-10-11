Aaditi Pohankar talks about the teleplay Typecaste

In 1977, iconic playwright Vijay Tendulkar wrote a Marathi play Pahije Jatiche, which was about widespread caste-based discrimination in academic circles and society at large. And, the theme is relevant even today.

Zee Theatre’s teleplay Typecaste is the Hindi adaptation of the play.

Aaditi Pohankar, who stars in the teleplay, feels Tendulkar’s writing unfailingly exposed societal fault-lines. She says, “Typecaste reveals the prejudices that are still prevalent in society. It is unfortunate that even today we read headlines about caste-based discrimination every day. Good art reflects society, and Tendulkar always held up a mirror to entrenched biases. This is an unsettling and yet important story, which must be told again and again.”

Aaditi, who has carved a niche for herself in the OTT space with success stories like SHE and Aashram, continues to be passionate about theatre. She adds, “Zee Theatre is such a gift for actors like me because through teleplays like Typecaste I can stay in touch with literary masterpieces.”