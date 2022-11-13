Aahana Kumra on working in India Lockdown

Over the years, Aahana Kumra has made a name for herself in the industry. Having given some amazing performances in Lipstick Under My Burkha, Avrodh and Call My Agent Bollywood, amongst others, the actress will now be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s anthology film India Lockdown. Aahana is all praise for her director. She says, “He is a very collaborative director and truly a feminist. The way he is with women and the way he makes them feel comfortable on the sets is absolutely incredible. He is somebody who jokes around, has fun and truly enjoys the process, and I think there are very few filmmakers who do that.”

The story is set in the backdrop of Covid-19 lockdown in India and, coincidentally, Aahana even shot for it during the lockdown. The actress also revealed a few details about her look and how Madhur wanted it to be completely new. “He didn’t want people to recognise Aahana, but my character in the film. So, we tried a couple of looks and wigs, but I then told him that I would curl my hair and I was quite surprised by the end result. Now I can’t wait for people to see it,” she exclaims. — TMS