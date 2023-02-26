Aaliya Siddiqui alleges rape, posts a crying video

In the husband-wife spat gone public, everyday there’s a new allegation and counter-allegation. In a fresh video posted by Aaliya, she accused Nawazuddin of rape and stealing her two kids. In fact, Aaliya has lodged a fresh complaint against the actor reporting the same. The couple has two children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...