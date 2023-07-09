Aamir Ali talks about his role in The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, and Dhokha

Disney+ Hotstar presents a gritty courtroom drama, The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, and Dhokha, which showcases a trial. The show stars Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta, along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, and Kubbra Sait, among others. Produced by Banijay Asia, The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, and Dhokha, is directed by Suparn S. Varma and will begin streaming on July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aamir Ali is set to take on a serious inspector’s role, who is loyal to the law. He says, “After the FIR, no one thought of casting me as a cop. However, hats off to our director, Suparn Varma, for casting me for this unique role. Even though I have a very serious role in the show, Suparn created such a cool atmosphere on the set that it felt like we were on a picnic. I think that’s the best way to work on any set.”