Aamir Khan to visit Panchkula on June 12

Aamir Khan, who is also popularly known as one of the biggest sports aficionados, is all set to visit Panchkula, Haryana to attend Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on June 12. Aamir will be present there as a celebrity guest and will be addressing the young athlete talent across schools and colleges of India. This is the first time Aamir Khan is going back to Haryana after Dangal.
This is not the first time that Aamir Khan has shown enthusiasm for grass-root sports. Back in 2016, Aamir introduced the world to the story of Geeta and Babita Phogat through Dangal. Recently, the star hosted the finale of T-20.
