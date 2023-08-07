Aanand Priya, who plays Veera in Kohrra, says she had a great experience working with the talented cast

Yathesht Pratiraj

Aanand Priya is garnering praise for her portrayal of Veera in the web series Kohrra. Known for her work in Punjabi films like Jal Wayu Enclave, Stupid 7, Ik Sandhu Hundi Si, and web series Yaar Chale Bahar, among others, the actress is elated about her Netflix debut.

Talking about her inspiration for acting, she says, “I love dancing, and storytelling is something that has always intrigued me. Because of these, I have always wanted to be an actor, and I am grateful that my parents gave me the space to explore this field.”

It took two rounds of auditions for Aanand to land the role in the series. She says, “I saw a casting call online, and I sent my profile for the role. Eventually, I got a call for audition. That time, I was already busy shooting for a short film, and the casting director for Kohrra ran into me on the sets. Eventually, after two rounds of auditions, I got a call telling me that I had been locked in for the role of Veera.”

With a master’s degree in theatre, preparing for a role is not a challenging aspect for the actress. She says, “I believe that various strategies suit various scenes and different characters. I had a fantastic crew, but there were definitely elements of the script that felt new and challenging to me. Workshops I attended with my fellow actors greatly aided in the preparation.”

She adds, “Before the show’s filming, the director and I had a lengthy conversation about our characters and their connections. As a result, we were clear about what we were going to do. Additionally, we had a lot of freedom to experiment and give the characters our own quirks. Sudip Sharma, the show-runner, and our director, Randeep Jha, were very encouraging and open to suggestions.”

Talking about her experience of working in Kohhra, she says, “Working in Kohrra has been a joy overall, whether it was for the workshops, the filming, or even the travel. Working with so many talented people was amazing. I had a great time transitioning into Veera.”

On the upcoming projects, Aanand is set to work in a Punjabi film and a Hindi web series.