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Home / Lifestyle / Aanchal Khurana focus on the craft, not the noise

Aanchal Khurana focus on the craft, not the noise

Tu Juliet Jatt Di star keeps it grounded with positivity, passion and a thick skin

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:50 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Actress Aanchal Khurana
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Actress Aanchal Khurana, currently winning hearts as Richa in Tu Juliet Jatt Di by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is earning praise not just for her on-screen charm but also for her balanced take on fame.

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Opening up about life in the spotlight, Aanchal says, “Public attention is flattering, but it can be overwhelming. I remind myself why I started and focus on my craft rather than the noise.”

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On staying motivated, she keeps it simple: “This industry has its ups and downs. My passion for acting and the belief that every setback is temporary keep me going.”

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Despite packed schedules, she makes time to recharge. “I consciously carve out moments for myself and my loved ones. Even a quiet evening at home helps me switch off.”

When it comes to criticism, the actress takes a practical view. “Constructive feedback matters, but I don’t let negativity affect me. You need a thick skin in this field.”

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Her daily boost? “Affirmations. Starting the day with positive thoughts makes all the difference.”

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