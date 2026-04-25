Aanchal Khurana focus on the craft, not the noise

Actress Aanchal Khurana, currently winning hearts as Richa in Tu Juliet Jatt Di by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is earning praise not just for her on-screen charm but also for her balanced take on fame.

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Opening up about life in the spotlight, Aanchal says, “Public attention is flattering, but it can be overwhelming. I remind myself why I started and focus on my craft rather than the noise.”

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On staying motivated, she keeps it simple: “This industry has its ups and downs. My passion for acting and the belief that every setback is temporary keep me going.”

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Despite packed schedules, she makes time to recharge. “I consciously carve out moments for myself and my loved ones. Even a quiet evening at home helps me switch off.”

When it comes to criticism, the actress takes a practical view. “Constructive feedback matters, but I don’t let negativity affect me. You need a thick skin in this field.”

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Her daily boost? “Affirmations. Starting the day with positive thoughts makes all the difference.”