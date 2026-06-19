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Home / Lifestyle / Aarnaa Vohraa stars in new T-Series music video alongside Kunaal Vermaa

Aarnaa Vohraa stars in new T-Series music video alongside Kunaal Vermaa

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ANI
Updated At : 06:34 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Aarnaa Vohraa
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Actress Aarnaa Vohraa is the lead face of a newly released music video produced by T-Series and featuring singer Kunaal Vermaa, marking another addition to her growing body of work as a performer.

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The project sees Aarnaa in the lead role, bringing the song's story and emotions to the screen. Released on T-Series' digital platforms, the music video showcases another facet of the actress's on-screen presence.

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Following her appearance as the lead actress in the Telugu film Maa Nanna Superhero, Aarnaa Vohraa continues to pursue opportunities across film and entertainment.

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Speaking about the project, Aarnaa shared, "I'm grateful to be associated with a banner like T-Series. Every project offers a new opportunity to learn and grow as a performer, and I enjoyed being part of this journey." She has previously worked across film, music, and advertising, including a music video featuring B Praak produced by T-Series.

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