‘Aarya is family’

Sushmita Sen entertained audience with her gripping performance in Aarya 3.
In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. Sushmita said, “Viren, my on-screen son, approached me with a genuine smile. After three seasons of living and breathing our roles,’ he shared, ‘you’ve become more than just a character — I see you as my mother.’ This connection goes beyond scripted moments. Aarya is like a family. I have two daughters in real life, and Viren is like the son I never had. Whether it’s a shared laugh between scenes or the camaraderie we build off-screen, Aarya has become a journey of genuine bonds.”
