Aashay Mishra shares the experience of his visit to Chandigarh

Aashay Mishra, who is a popular name in the entertainment industry, was recently in Chandigarh and enjoyed the cold weather of the city. Aashay is known for his role in Story 9 Months Ki and Pyaar Ke Papad. He was last seen as the lead in the TV show, Shubh Laabh. He will be seen in an upcoming show, Agnisakshi… Ek Samjhauta.
He says, “My visit to Chandigarh was amazing because this city has a lot of positivity. I got to enjoy the extreme cold weather which we don’t get to see in Mumbai. The cold wave was so high that I was shivering when I landed in Chandigarh. I carried warm clothes with me, knowing the weather conditions. So, the main thing I enjoyed in Chandigarh was the cold weather which drops to 1°C in January.” He explains how for Chandigarh people ‘sardi means acha khana’ and adds, “The winter delicacies there were so mouth-watering that I was confused about which one to eat. I ate Punjabi food and the heart of Punjabi food—gajar ka halwa.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 years in power
Jacinda Ardern says 'I no longer have enough in the tank'
Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today
Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states