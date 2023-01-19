Aashay Mishra shares the experience of his visit to Chandigarh

Aashay Mishra, who is a popular name in the entertainment industry, was recently in Chandigarh and enjoyed the cold weather of the city. Aashay is known for his role in Story 9 Months Ki and Pyaar Ke Papad. He was last seen as the lead in the TV show, Shubh Laabh. He will be seen in an upcoming show, Agnisakshi… Ek Samjhauta.

He says, “My visit to Chandigarh was amazing because this city has a lot of positivity. I got to enjoy the extreme cold weather which we don’t get to see in Mumbai. The cold wave was so high that I was shivering when I landed in Chandigarh. I carried warm clothes with me, knowing the weather conditions. So, the main thing I enjoyed in Chandigarh was the cold weather which drops to 1°C in January.” He explains how for Chandigarh people ‘sardi means acha khana’ and adds, “The winter delicacies there were so mouth-watering that I was confused about which one to eat. I ate Punjabi food and the heart of Punjabi food—gajar ka halwa.”